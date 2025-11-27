The Demographic Shift Challenging Ideas About the NYPD by Manhattan Institute
Friends of Mamdani call the department “racist”; in fact, it’s majority-minority.Read on Substack
Friends of Mamdani call the department “racist”; in fact, it’s majority-minority.
City Journal is a publication of the Manhattan Institute for Policy Research (MI), a leading free-market think tank. Are you interested in supporting the magazine? As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, donations in support of MI and City Journal are fully tax-deductible as provided by law (EIN #13-2912529).