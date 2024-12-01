Symposium: America’s Mental-Health Crisis

Proposals to improve care for the seriously mentally ill

A Forgotten Population

Introduction

John Hirschauer

What Is Freedom for the Mentally Ill?

Self-appointed advocates too often prevent the most gravely disabled from accessing care.

Freddie deBoer

Focusing the Mental-Health Workforce

State employment drives should target the treatment of the most seriously ill.

Stephen Eide

Expanding Reciprocity

The Interstate Medical Licensure Compact allows psychiatrists to serve forgotten communities.

Sally Satel

Defending Residential Treatment

Keeping teens with severe emotional needs at home is not always a realistic solution.

Christina Buttons

Re-Creating the “Asylum Farm”

Today’s state hospital patients sit idle on massive grounds designed to sustain meaningful work.

John Hirschauer

Mental-Health Bipartisanship

Republicans and Democrats should find common ground on treating the most seriously ill.

Robert G. Marbut, Jr.

Rethinking “Trauma”

The concept is misapplied too often in mental-illness policy.

Carolyn D. Gorman

Nowhere to Go

California’s seriously mentally ill are denied needed treatment.

Leighton Woodhouse

Autumn 2024

