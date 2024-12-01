Symposium: America’s Mental-Health Crisis

A Forgotten Population
Introduction
John Hirschauer
What Is Freedom for the Mentally Ill?
Self-appointed advocates too often prevent the most gravely disabled from accessing care.
Freddie deBoer
Focusing the Mental-Health Workforce
State employment drives should target the treatment of the most seriously ill.
Stephen Eide
Expanding Reciprocity
The Interstate Medical Licensure Compact allows psychiatrists to serve forgotten communities.
Sally Satel
Defending Residential Treatment
Keeping teens with severe emotional needs at home is not always a realistic solution.
Christina Buttons
Re-Creating the “Asylum Farm”
Today’s state hospital patients sit idle on massive grounds designed to sustain meaningful work.
John Hirschauer
Mental-Health Bipartisanship
Republicans and Democrats should find common ground on treating the most seriously ill.
Robert G. Marbut, Jr.
Rethinking “Trauma”
The concept is misapplied too often in mental-illness policy.
Carolyn D. Gorman
Nowhere to Go
California’s seriously mentally ill are denied needed treatment.
Leighton Woodhouse
Top Photo: Jeremy Marshall / Royalty-free via Getty Images