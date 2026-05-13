Stop Letting Candidates Label ThemselvesRead on Substack
Stop Letting Candidates Label Themselves
On-ballot endorsements would give voters clearer signals about who candidates really are.
/ Politics and Law
May 13, 2026 / Share
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