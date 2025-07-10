These State Laws Support Racially Discriminatory Scholarships

The Supreme Court’s 2023 Students for Fair Admissions decision, which struck down racial preferences in college admissions, cast new doubt on the legality of race-conscious scholarships. That ruling—along with the Trump administration’s recent crackdown on universities with ties to race-exclusive programs—has renewed efforts to eliminate racial discrimination and ensure equal treatment for all students.

So far, the focus has largely been on university practices. But many state laws—some decades old—still enshrine race-based preferences in scholarship and grant programs. Unless state legislators intervene, racial discrimination will continue in both public education and government.

For example, Florida has spent more than $45 million across more than two decades on Minority Teacher Education Scholarships. The Florida Fund for Minority Teachers (FFMT)—a nonprofit created under state law, housed at the University of Florida, and that includes governor-appointed board members—awards these scholarships and provides professional development to recipients.

New York’s Collegiate Science and Technology Entry Program (CSTEP) and Science and Technology Entry Program (STEP) distribute grants to universities for academic enrichment programs to increase the number of “historically underrepresented and economically disadvantaged students” in STEM fields. Program participation is restricted to low-income or black, Hispanic, and Native American students. Based on these criteria, a middle-class black student is eligible for program benefits, but a middle-class white or Asian student is excluded.

Missouri requires its state education department to distribute the “Minority and Underrepresented Environmental Literacy Program” for “severely underrepresented minority ethnic groups” entering environmental fields such as biology, chemical engineering, and wildlife management.

An Iowa state law allows a minority-only scholarship: the Iowa Minority Academic Grants for Economic Success. Iowa Board of Regents spokesperson Josh Lehman said over email that the program is currently unfunded, but the board must maintain administrative rules “until the statute changes.”

Some states have undertaken to eliminate race-conscious language from laws governing the distribution of scholarships. In 2025, Arkansas and Indiana revised requirements for state-funded scholarships to prohibit discrimination or preferential treatment.

State governments have a responsibility to serve all citizens. Eliminating racial discrimination in funding decisions is a crucial step to rebuild public trust and ensure equal opportunity for all.

