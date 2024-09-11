Remembering 9/11

- Protecting New York by Judith Miller
Born in the ashes of 9/11, the NYPD’s counterterrorism program remains the envy of the world. September 10, 2021
- Twenty Years After 9/11, 10 Blocks podcast
Steven Malanga joins Brian Anderson to discuss the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, the sense of patriotism that emerged in their aftermath, and the nation’s waning interest in Islamist terrorism. September 10, 2021
- Dismal Sequels by Lance Morrow
Twenty years after 9/11, Afghanistan has reverted to the Taliban and America has disappeared down a rabbit hole. September 9, 2021
- A 9/11 Law Enforcement Lesson by Hannah E. Meyers
Communication and flexibility remain paramount. September 9, 2021
- From Empty to Empty by Nicole Gelinas
After 9/11, New York didn’t rebuild wisely—and that failure hurts the city in the current crisis. September 8, 2021
- When Flags Waved by Steven Malanga
The stirring response by New Yorkers and Americans everywhere to the 9/11 terrorist attacks is a reminder of what the country used to be—and can be again. September 7, 2021
- Conspiracies All the Way Down by James B. Meigs
The 9/11 Truther movement was a harbinger of today’s paranoid politics. September 5, 2021
- Looking Back—and Forward by Brian C. Anderson
The 9/11 attacks inaugurated an era of disasters, but New York has come through them all before and can do so again. September 2, 2021
- Target: New York by Judith Miller
Eighteen years after the 9/11 attacks, Islamist extremism doesn’t make much news—but it’s not for lack of trying. September 10, 2019
- Target of Opportunity by Steven Malanga
Roaring back from the devastation of 9/11, Lower Manhattan remade itself into a vibrant, successful neighborhood—one reason why a terrorist wanted to attack it. November 7, 2017
- Who Lost Ground Zero? by Stephen Eide
A new history of the World Trade Center rebuilding finds much blame to go around. October 14, 2016
- Another Anniversary by Matthew Hennessey
Fifteen years after 9/11, timeless truths endure. September 9, 2016
- New York 9/11/11 by Judith Miller
Ten years after the terror attacks, the city is safer, thanks to the NYPD—but the threat remains. Summer 2011
- The Last Full Measure by Steven Malanga
Gotham may not know how to honor the 9/11 dead, but the suburbs do. Summer 2006
- Downtown Rising by Nicole Gelinas
Despite Pataki and Bloomberg, the private sector is fixing lower Manhattan. Spring 2006
- What Makes a Terrorist? by James Q. Wilson
It takes a village—even a whole culture. Winter 2004
- The Monument They Deserve by Myron Magnet
Our memorial to the victims of the World Trade Center attack should be an affirmation of our values, not just a cry of grief. Spring 2002
- The Civic Education America Needs by Victor Davis Hanson
September 11 reminded us that this country is exceptional. How do we teach that to our kids? Summer 2002
- The Twin Towers Project: A Cautionary Tale by Brian C. Anderson
The building of the World Trade Center showed what happens when pols and bureaucrats, rather than the market, control redevelopment. Autumn 2001
- What We Have to Lose by Theodore Dalrymple
Our civilization is more precious, and more fragile, than most people suppose. Autumn 2001
- What Made Them Do Their Duty? by Victor Davis Hanson
At the Twin Towers, cops and firemen showed they really were New York’s Finest, New York’s Bravest. Autumn 2001
