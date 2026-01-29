Jesse Arm

No, Zohran Mamdani Does Not Have More Jewish Support Than You Think

A widely read analysis depends on tenuous assumptions to downplay Mamdani’s big Jewish voter problem.

/ Politics and Law
January 29, 2026 / Share
/ Substack / Politics and Law
Jan 29 2026 / Share

No, Zohran Mamdani Does Not Have More Jewish Support Than You Think

Read on Substack

Donate

City Journal is a publication of the Manhattan Institute for Policy Research (MI), a leading free-market think tank. Are you interested in supporting the magazine? As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, donations in support of MI and City Journal are fully tax-deductible as provided by law (EIN #13-2912529).

Related Articles
-
-
-

Further Reading

-

-

- article
-

-

- article
-

-

- article
-

-

- article