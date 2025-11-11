Jarrett Dieterle

New York’s Council Wants to Mandate Tips—and Ban Them.

The Council’s new proposal is a classic of big-city nanny state absurdity.

/ Economy, Finance, and Budgets, Politics and Law, States and Cities
November 11, 2025 / Share
/ Newsletter / Economy, Finance, and Budgets, Politics and Law, States and Cities
Nov 11 2025 / Share

New York’s Council Wants to Mandate Tips—and Ban Them. by Manhattan Institute

The Council’s new proposal is a classic of big-city nanny state absurdity.

Read on Substack

Donate

City Journal is a publication of the Manhattan Institute for Policy Research (MI), a leading free-market think tank. Are you interested in supporting the magazine? As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, donations in support of MI and City Journal are fully tax-deductible as provided by law (EIN #13-2912529).

Related Articles
-
-
-

Further Reading

-

-

- article
-

-

- article
-

-

- article
-

-

- article