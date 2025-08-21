These 11 New Yorkers Aren’t Sure Who They’ll Back for Mayor. Here’s What They’re Looking For.

Zohran Mamdani’s surprise Democratic primary win in June scrambled New York’s mayoral race. It brought national attention to the politics of America’s largest city, which polls suggest may soon be governed by the 33-year-old socialist. In November, barring any late dropouts, he’ll face three candidates running as independents—Mayor Eric Adams, former governor Andrew Cuomo, and lesser-known attorney Jim Walden—plus the Republican nominee, Curtis Sliwa.

In a Manhattan Institute focus group, we gathered 11 New Yorkers who have yet to make up their minds about whom they’ll back for mayor come November. Six were completely undecided, three leaned toward Mamdani, one toward Adams, and two toward Cuomo. They came from four out of New York’s five boroughs (Manhattan, Brooklyn, the Bronx, and Queens), ranged in age from the mid-twenties to the late sixties, worked in fields from beauty and telecom to education and the arts, and represented a broad range of racial and ethnic backgrounds.

They love their city, but most described it as “dysfunctional,” “anxious,” even “schizophrenic.” Public safety and the cost of living topped their list of concerns.

For many, the subway is the flashpoint. Single women said that they avoid riding late at night. Several mentioned anti-Asian assaults. Longtime residents said the city feels markedly less safe than it did before the pandemic. What bothered them most wasn’t crime statistics but seeing police officers “lollygagging” on their phones.

That said, many were also uneasy about Mamdani’s previous calls to defund the police and wanted to hear more specifics about the candidate’s plan. Would it mean fewer officers? Lower pay? In the words of one participant, “if the police funding is cut, where are those funds going to be allocated next?”

Rent was another sore spot. All agreed that housing prices are spiraling out of control. Rent-controlled apartments, they said, were often unavailable to those who needed them most.

Mamdani’s plan for a rent freeze drew skepticism even from his soft supporters. Would landlords still make repairs? Should the freeze apply to all housing, or only to low-income units? “I don’t know how you do that and expect landlords to keep improvements and repairs going,” one participant said. The recurring worry was execution: Mamdani’s ideas might sound good in theory, but how would he deliver on them?

That question fed into a deeper hesitation: Mamdani’s inexperience. Compared with Adams and Cuomo—both tainted by scandal but seasoned in office—Mamdani was seen as untested.

“It’s not going to be easy, or it would have been done already,” one participant said. Yet Mamdani’s youth and ambition were also praised. To some, his optimism felt refreshing. To others, it seemed naive.

What they weren’t sure about was whether Mamdani had that quintessential New York quality, “grit” —the sharp elbows and toughness they thought the job required.

Most participants worried that a Mamdani mayoralty would sharpen divisions in an already fractured city. His seemingly earnest conviction appealed to some, but many saw his campaign as one of oppositions—socialism vs. capitalism, left vs. right, young vs. old, pro-Israel vs. anti-Israel. In a city that prides itself on being the nation’s melting pot, this posture—more than any specific policy or promise—caused unease among undecided voters. As one participant put it, “Being able to understand and articulate the needs of each borough and speak the language of New Yorkers, it requires a certain skillset.”

Adams, for most, was a nonstarter. Ten of 11 said they wouldn’t back him, calling him beholden to Donald Trump after the president’s intervention on his behalf. Sliwa drew some good-humored affection, but the Republican candidate was written off as irrelevant, unknown, or unserious.

That left Cuomo, with all his baggage. He was labeled a “womanizer,” and his scandals “concerning.” Still, many felt that he had proved his toughness during the early days of the pandemic. For several voters, the choice looked to be Mamdani’s hope versus Cuomo’s grit.

One participant compared the city to “Britney Spears just after being released from conservatorship”—chaotic, unstable, and without guardrails.

Above all, these voters said, they wanted a mayor who could restore order, address everyday quality-of-life concerns, and stand up to Washington. Whether Zohran Mamdani can convince them that he’s that leader remains an open question.

Below is a partial transcript of our conversation, selected for insight and lightly edited for clarity.

Participants

Here’s who joined our focus group:

Laura, a 69-year-old white woman, is a Democrat from Manhattan who voted for Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election. She’s totally undecided in November.

Jerry, a 64-year-old white man, is an Independent from Manhattan who voted for neither major presidential candidate in 2024. He’s leaning toward Eric Adams in November but says he’s likely to change his mind.

Rachel, a 48-year-old white woman, is a Democrat from Manhattan who voted for Harris in 2024. She’s not sure how she’ll vote in November but voted for Andrew Cuomo in the primary.

Christian A, a 50-year-old Asian man, is a Democrat from Manhattan who voted for Trump in 2024. He voted for Andrew Cuomo in the primary and expects to do so again in November.

Isaac, a 25-year-old white man, is an Independent from Brooklyn who voted for Harris in 2024. He voted for Brad Lander in the primary but is unsure of what he’ll decide in November.

Alvin, a 38-year-old black man, is an Independent from Brooklyn who voted for Harris in 2024. He leans toward Zohran Mamdani but could change his mind.

Christian B, a 52-year-old white man, is a Democrat from Queens who voted for Harris in 2024. He leans toward Mamdani and voted for him in the primary.

Mandi, a 41-year-old white woman, is a Democrat from Brooklyn who voted for Harris in 2024. She voted for Mamdani in the primary but says she’s unsure about November.

Tiffany, a 48-year-old black woman, is an Independent from Brooklyn who voted for Trump in 2024. She’s not sure whom she’s voting for in November.

Barbara, a 50-year-old white woman, is a Democrat from the Bronx who voted for Harris in 2024. She voted for Mamdani in the primary but is unsure about November.

ShaKing, a 59-year-old black man, is a Democrat from the Bronx who voted for Harris in 2024. He describes himself as neutral among the candidates in November.

Moderator: If New York City were a person right now, how would you describe this person’s personality?

“Anxious” – Barbara, 50, Bronx

“Dysfunctional” – ShaKing, 59, Bronx

“Schizophrenic” – Rachel, 48, Manhattan

“Uncertain” – Jerry, 64, Manhattan

“Outgoing, fun, and expensive” – Tiffany, 48, Brooklyn

“Britney Spears just after being released from conservatorship” – Mandi, 41, Brooklyn

Moderator: What’s the single most important issue to you in the mayoral elections?

“The high cost of living, in particular with housing. It’s out of control and I feel like there’s no one speaking up to say, ‘Okay, we’ve got to stop this.’ I just feel like it’s never going to end, so I’m almost feeling like I should move out of the city.” – Tiffany

“I put safety, and the reason I put that is because it’s something that’s really bothered me. I’ve seen tons of protests where there are people that look really angry marching the streets and I’ve had to navigate around the encampments, things like that.” – Rachel

“I commuted by the train here, and I’ve been here for 17 years. To ride the train now it’s $2.90 and I feel like sometimes you’re waiting there forever . . . And then on top of that, I just feel like it’s starting to become way more unsafe on transportation.” – Alvin

“Public safety. Nothing else is going to matter without that baseline.” – Jerry

“Protecting New York City from Donald Trump. Protecting education, protecting access to health care, reproductive health care, protecting immigrants, giving them the due process they deserve. I could go on and on.” – Christian B

“I think policy regarding housing, because I think that to a large part determines the landscape of New York City.” – ShaKing

“I’m worried about socialism . . . I moved here 18 years ago, it felt very safe. I could go home at two o’clock in the morning. Now I would never take the subway after 9:00. And I could see the violence towards Asians as well.” – Christian A

Moderator: How would you define socialism? Are you concerned about it?

“Well, if socialism gets too big it becomes unmanageable. It’s not very New York. What about small business owners like me? And also, what would motivate a landlord to keep up their buildings if there are no incentives?” – Christian A

“Public schools would technically be socialism, our roads are socialism, the fire department is socialism, all those are public goods. So, I guess I would just want to know how narrow or how broad are you wanting us to cast it? Because a lot of the programs cities need to do are just a socialist idea or a socialist policy.” – Isaac

“I don’t need the government coming in and running a grocery store, coming in and telling me what I can buy, what I can’t buy, that kind of stuff. Getting into my finances, what I should spend, who I should spend it on. I like to make my own decisions about that, about who I want to give to.” – Tiffany

“I mean, these grocery stores, there’s probably going to be really long lines, it’s going to separate people, like the haves and have-nots. I just don’t think it’s a good idea. I agree with Isaac, certain programs I think need to be structured and that’s what our taxes pay for, but we can decide which programs we want to support.” – Rachel

Moderator: When you hear the name Zohran Mamdani, what comes to mind?

“Condescending” – Jerry

“Educated” – Christian B

“Tenacious, open to new ideas and new approaches” – Alvin

“Finding his way” – Laura

“Inexperienced, polarizing” – Rachel

“Radical” – Mandi

“Dangerously trendy” – Christian A

“Idealistic but inexperienced” – Barbara

“Different, young, socialist” – Isaac

Moderator: What’s the first thing that comes to mind when you think of Eric Adams?

“Incompetent, corrupt, bully” – Barbara

“Corrupt, puppet for Trump, represents the worst of bullies and liar” – Mandi

“Disaster, liar, untrustworthy” – Laura

“Corrupt lap dog” – Christian B

“Undisciplined grinder” – Jerry

“Paid by foreign government, cop, corrupt, vegan, fraud, funny, ridiculous” – Isaac

“The safe choice, hasn’t broken New York City but he hasn’t pushed it forward either” – Tiffany

“Trump puppet” – Christian A

“He seeks the support of everyone when he doesn’t really have the support of anyone.” – ShaKing

Moderator: What comes to mind when you think of Andrew Cuomo?

“Concerning, but I also think that he is experienced.” – Alvin

“Womanizer, liar, politician in the worst sense” – Christian B

“Undisciplined, cynic” – Jerry

“Charismatic, experienced, sore loser, downfall, comeback, disgraced” – Rachel

“Italian, pervert, grandma killer, nepo baby and has-been” – Isaac

“Selfish, won’t go away, power hungry, politically experienced” – Tiffany

“Delusional” – ShaKing, 59

“It’s just a sad story to me. It’s sad because his story is sad. I thought he was fantastic during COVID until he wasn’t and the women harassment issues are concerning.” – Laura

“Slick, effective, bully, disappointment” – Barbara

“Career politician, money, womanizer” – Mandi

“Better than Zohran” – Christian A

Moderator: What comes to mind when you think of Curtis Sliwa?

“He’s a Republican. He’s not going to win.” – Christian B

“Can’t win. Well-meaning but not politically savvy” – Tiffany

“Animal lover, sticks to values, New Yorker and Republican” – Isaac

“Not going to happen.” – Rachel

“Dedicated New Yorker” – Jerry

“Not a chance.” – Christian A

“Out of touch, tenacious” – Laura

“Unrealistic” – ShaKing, 59

“Irrelevant” – Barbara

“Who?” – Mandi, 41

Moderator: Tell us a bit more on your impressions of Zohran Mamdani.

“When I look at Mamdani’s agenda, I agree with a lot of it, but I have no idea how he’s going to try to make it happen. I don’t know that he has the experience or the grit that would be needed to get it done in New York City . . . I think, in my mind, in New York politics you have to have sharp elbows to get things done and I question that. I think there has to be a certain mindset of how to get things done and having those connections, and I question whether he has those.” — Barbara

“I agree that Mamdani is dangerously trendy. I want to support him wholeheartedly, I want to believe that everything he’s promising is possible, but I’m scared that he doesn’t know how to do it and will make a big mess.” – Mandi

“I think he’s going to win the election and a lot of my champagne liberal friends are cancelling the ones that disagree with them. And then the ones that are like me, I’m a business owner so I’m into capitalism and I think it’s bad for New York.” – Christian A

“When you look at his age, he’s, what, 33? 34? There is some inexperience there, but I also feel like we can put someone in there who has experience and they can still not deliver for the people.” – Alvin

“He’s an elected Assembly Member, to me that’s qualification enough.” – Isaac

“What is incredibly intriguing to me about him, and makes me really take a very sharp look, is who’s supporting him right now and endorsing him. Those are surprising to me, but they hold a lot of weight for me. AOC and Sanders, and the people that I like and listen to are supporting him, and it’s surprising to me.” – Laura

Moderator: What are your thoughts on Mamdani’s plan to freeze rents?

“Freezing rent would only apply to the housing that’s under affordable housing. So, for me, who doesn’t live in that—I mean, I’m glad it works. As a union member, a lot of my union siblings that live in it, I know it would be good to have frozen rent. But for me, I’m not affected by that. So, yes, cool, I am glad that we are freezing rent, but there needs to be more for my particular housing situation.” – Isaac

“I don’t think that it could be across the board for everybody. Where I’m at in the Bronx, a lot of building happened and nobody moved in. These places were gutted and restaurants went in and are having to close down. I talked to the owners and it was because all of the apartments in that area were too high in price and people just wouldn’t move to the South Bronx to pay what you would pay in Brooklyn.” – Barbara

“I do think if Mamdani was able to outline how he would address the issue for landlords with the change, I think it would probably make a big difference for him. I think he needs to be speaking to both renters and landlords.” – Mandi

“I agree that something needs to be done to stop out-of-control rents, but I want to see the nuances. You know, the specifics of the plan. So, maybe he could do it for a period of time or something like that.” – Tiffany

“It just seems impractical. I don’t know how you do that and then expect landlords to keep improvements and repairs and all of that going.” – Laura

“Rent-controlled apartments in New York get passed down by generation. That’s not what the program was intended for. The program was intended to preserve a middle class. Now, it’s a lottery ticket.” – Jerry

Moderator: How do you react to the argument that Mamdani’s plans sound expensive and might lead to higher taxes?

“In order to fund a lot of the things that we want to accomplish, that most people in this room want to accomplish, regardless of who is in office, we have to increase taxes. We have to find the money and the best place to increase the taxes is on people who are paying less taxes.” – Christian B

“I know a lot of people who are business owners that share that concern. I am a small business owner. Honestly, if I have to pay more tax, and I think the lives of all New Yorkers are improved, I would pay more tax.” – Mandi

“I already pay too much taxes. I can’t afford to have any more of my taxes taken off, so, I agree with maybe taxing the super wealthy . . . I am not willing, as a public servant, a teacher with a mortgage, I’m not paying any more. My accountant is already mad at me and tells me I need more write-offs.” – Rachel

“I think, again, this is all very vague. I would want to know what the numbers are, where the money’s coming from. Am I willing to spend, pay a little bit more in taxes? Yes. Am I willing to do hundreds of, you know, dollars or thousands of dollars? I can’t.” – Barbara

Moderator: What are your reactions to this statement: “I don’t like the idea of cutting police funding—we already have safety problems, and I think that would make it worse.”

“My answer is almost like a question. Okay, if the police funding is cut, then where are those funds going to be allocated to next? Is it going to go into education? Because that would make me happy.” – Alvin

“I think there definitely has to be more oversight. I have known folks who have been police officers who, after overtime, are making hundreds of thousands of dollars. That, to me, just seems insane and not wise spending. I would like to see more money going into helping the homeless and mentally ill people in the subway systems.” – Barbara

“The NYPD is really well funded and I’ve read things like they own submarines that they keep and maintain. It just seems like they have a slush fund. And the integrity I’ve seen by NYPD does not meet the slush fund they have with how much I see them playing on their phones when someone’s obviously having an overdose in the subway system . . . We need to cut the funding in order to give it to social services that would improve things like mental health.” – Isaac

“There’s a lot of cops looking at their phones and a lot of cops who don’t look very impressive.” – Jerry

“I just feel like having a cop there makes criminals think twice before they try something, so, I do feel safer with having more police. I would like to see them at more train stations so I can feel safe staying out a little bit later at night with my girlfriends.” – Tiffany

“I feel safer with the police just being there in the subway.” – Rachel

Moderator: What are your thoughts on this statement regarding Mamdani: “He feels like he’s running for the activist crowd—far-left, college-educated types—not for the whole city.”?

“Yes, that resonates.” – Jerry

“I’m connected to communities with very different political views than mine. My friends all support Mamdani, and then I have people coming to me and they’re like, ‘This is so crazy, any Jewish person who supports Mamdani hates Jews.’ I don’t know what that’s about. I disagree with that. But I hear this a lot. I think it’s true, I think it resonates with a lot of people.” – Mandi

“Yes, it’s one of those things. I probably fall into the far-left, college educated types, but I think he could overcome this if he’s actually engaging with more people that are not that.” – Barbara

“One of the things about his campaign—this is going to sound maybe superficial, performative—but while Cuomo was missing in action, Mamdani walked the entire length of Manhattan and shook hands.” – Christian B

Moderator: What are your reactions to this statement: “Some of the things he’s [Mamdani] said after October 7, and stuff from when he was a young rapper praising Hamas—I worry he’s got a problem with Jewish people”?

“That’s probably the number one reason why I would never vote for him. I think he’s very anti-Semitic, and I’m a Jewish person. I actually fall in the educated-left view, and I feel like my Democrats, my left side has abandoned me and I feel not supported. I don’t think he has my interests in mind. He would encourage, I feel like, the crazies.” – Rachel

“I’ve got a different take on it because it’s like, who looks for their political stuff through entertainment? You know, people say a lot of things when they’re rapping or singing or things like that. You know, how does that reflect?” – ShaKing

“I think that he was in a very creative space. This is how he wanted to perform his stuff. It’s just like poetry and I don’t know if this is his true values in the lyrics that he was rapping.” – Alvin

“What I want is all of this to be clarified and now we have the opportunity for this to come up again and he can say, ‘Here is where I am, I made a mistake,’ or ‘This is what I thought when I was younger but now I’ve put away childish things,’ but it’s time to clarify all of these things.” – Laura

“I think the anti-Semitism, division, and activism all go hand-in-hand.” – Tiffany

“Because he has strong political chops, if he does endorse, a lot of times those candidates get elected. But I think he should stay somewhat neutral as well because he is, you know, a polarizing figure. I don’t want the other side to be energized to come out and vote for Mamdani, so I think he should not do a formal endorsement.” – Tiffany

“If he endorses Eric Adams, that’s kind of like, ‘Duh.’ If he comes out and endorses Cuomo—I’m not saying that I would then vote for Cuomo, but I think it would be a game-changer because people who would otherwise support Mamdani think that any power he [Mamdani] could seemingly obtain would be then taken away by Trump.” – Mandi

“I just don’t regard Donald Trump as having integrity.” – Jerry

“It’s the kiss of death in New York City.” – Christian B

Moderator: Let’s come back to Andrew Cuomo. A lot of you have mentioned the womanizing issues in relation to Cuomo. Is it only concerning, or is it also disqualifying?

“In general, the public didn’t penalize Trump for it.” – Rachel

“It’s disqualifying to me because it shows a pattern, that he can abuse power. So, regardless of party, the moment you take advantage of your employee, because it was in the workplace, that shows an abuse of power. How can I trust you to lead if you do that to your employees?” – Isaac

“Political candidates, their personal life doesn’t really matter to me. I’m just one of those kinds of people. I’m just concerned about: what are you going to do for me? How are you governing and how can you move New York forward?” – Tiffany

“I don’t care about a person’s personal life until it becomes illegal. Putting somebody in that much power that’s working for the state or the city and then subjecting the women who work for him to that, to me, is disqualifying. I do think he is a person who could stand up to Trump and to the federal authorities, but it’s kind of out of the frying pan and into the fire.” – Barbara

“I would look at how he handled the public crisis of Covid and I, as a New Yorker, felt safe when he was the governor and how he kept us. Afterward it was chaotic, but I think at some point he was able to make us feel safe, so I think that there is experience there in terms of strength.” – Alvin

“Being the mayor of New York City isn’t quite like any other job that’s out there. You’re dealing with a unique dynamic of people working here in the city and so, having the ability to see the boroughs and the life of people in the boroughs and what they bring to the city, it’s a lot. So, being able to understand and articulate the needs of each borough and speak the language of New Yorkers, it requires a certain skill set.” – ShaKing

“I think that the people who are hesitant to vote for Mamdani don’t actually believe that he can actually get anything done and I think that people when they look at Cuomo, given his history, given his offenses towards women, they’re like, ‘Well, he could still get stuff done.’” – Mandi

Moderator: For each of these past mayors of New York (Rudy Giuliani, Michael Bloomberg, and Bill De Blasio), rate their performance on a scale from 1 to 10.

Moderator: Do you think New York City and the next mayor should work with federal authorities to deport illegal immigrants, or unauthorized people, who have committed crimes here?

“Yes. If they have committed crimes and they are illegal, yes.” – Alvin

“I’m an immigrant, and yes.” – Christian A

“Yes, put any criminal away, immigrant or not.” – Tiffany

“No.” – Isaac

“Yes.” – Laura

“Yes, provided constitutional safeguards are met.” – Jerry

“I think I agree with Jerry. The hang up I have is that there’s no red line. The federal government has already crossed that.” – Christian B

“Only in the presence of due process.” – Barbara

Moderator: What’s the biggest problem with the buses in New York City?

“Just getting east to west.” – Jerry

“No one pays. You sit on a bus, you watch people get on and just walk right by.” – Rachel

“I think what I’ve seen change over the times is the courtesy of the drivers. Like, they’ll get on and it’ll be old, elderly people and they just take off. No concern for them getting anywhere, jerkiness. It’s, like, have you passed your driving test?” – ShaKing

“Waiting for them to come.” – Christian B

“Frequency.” – Isaac

Moderator: Has congestion pricing improved your life?

“No.” – Christian A

“No.” – Mandi

“No difference for me. It doesn’t affect me.” – Rachel

“Yes.” – Isaac

“No.” – Barbara

“I don’t notice a change, no.” – Tiffany

“Yes.” – ShaKing

“Yes.” – Laura

“No difference.” – Alvin

“Yes.” – Christian B

“I just feel very dedicated to my values and Mamdani is the cleanest candidate.” – Christian B

“I think Cuomo is the safest choice.” – Christian A

“I would vote for Cuomo. He is the safest choice and honestly, I think Mamdani’s dangerous. I would not vote for him.” – Rachel

“Anybody but Mamdani. Like I said, I would go with Eric Adams but he’s not in striking distance, so I’m going with those that are closer to Mamdani in the polls. And that’s Cuomo, followed by Curtis Sliwa. And I think Trump, if he weighed in, you know, then he could help either one of those candidates to get closer.” – Tiffany

“I think politically, I could be with either Cuomo or Mamdani. As a woman, it would just be really nice not to have someone with sexual harassment allegations against them. I think that’s just politics right now. What would sway me either way is if I feel like Mamdani just doesn’t have a plan. Like, there’s a saying a church mentor taught me that goes, ‘Don’t be so heavenly minded that you’re no earthly good.’ And I think he lands in that space.” – Barbara

“I think the idealist in me wants a new approach to the mayoral office and I think that Mamdani represents hope for a lot of people who support him. I’m very concerned, and I’ll be watching closely for the next few months, and I think that that’s going to make my decision. I don’t want to vote for Cuomo but I would if it meant it wouldn’t be Eric Adams.” – Mandi

“I should disqualify Eric Adams but you know, there’s an emotional factor here. I think Eric Adams is the one guy here, he’s probably worked harder and gone farther than anybody. He’s made some mistakes, he’s done some almost-despicable things, but I can’t cut him loose. I really think he’s an achiever in the way these other guys aren’t in a very real way, a very New York way.” – Jerry

“Cuomo was already governor, and he has the experience of running a state. I think that if he comes in as a mayor for the city, that makes me feel a little bit comfortable with Cuomo. Zohran Mamdani, I don’t know, something about him, it’s more of a feeling . . . It’s making me feel like I can be safe with Zohran Mamdani. But there’s one thing I do want to bring up because I do know, like, yes, Cuomo had a scandal with the allegations but it’s, like, where’s the redemption arc? Because you have Trump: that’s a felon and he’s the president.” – Alvin

“I think [I lean toward] Mamdani as much as anyone because when you’re in that role, people will gravitate to you. When you’re running for office, you know how to find good people to help you because you don’t know everything, and I think he has access to resources of people who would be there to help and guide him to do the right things. [I lean toward] Cuomo in the sense that I don’t think he’ll be bullied, and I think he will look out for New Yorkers because he is one, a New Yorker. I think it would be for him, ‘If I can get back, I will try to correct things, I’ll try to be better than what I did before because I know what this is like.’” – ShaKing

“I like Zohran a lot, and my council member I know is a big supporter of him and I like the council member’s politics a lot, too, in my neighborhood. So that gives me comfort in supporting him. I don’t like the other two Democrats running as independents. Even though I don’t think I’d vote for Curtis Sliwa, I think he has a lot more integrity and specifically, I watched an interview on Fox News where he got mad at the interviewer for bringing up Mamdani’s religion, and he kind of stood up for Muslim New Yorkers—and to me that signified an old school Republican who supports freedom of faith.” – Isaac

