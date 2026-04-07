Shawn Regan

Montana’s ‘Miracle’ Housing Reforms Move Forward

One of the nation’s most ambitious housing deregulation efforts just survived its biggest legal challenge. Other states should take note.

/ Politics and Law, Economy, Finance, and Budgets, States and Cities
April 07, 2026 / Share

Photo by Matt McClain/The Washington Post via Getty Images

/ Substack / Politics and Law, Economy, Finance, and Budgets, States and Cities
Apr 07 2026 / Share
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