Mamdani’s Sop to DSA On Cops is a Bad Sign
The mayor’s reversal on police hiring suggests that activist pressure may be beating public-safety pragmatism.
/ Politics and Law, States and Cities, Public Safety
July 09, 2026 / Share
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