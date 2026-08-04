Mamdani’s Plan to Cut City Spending: Ask Workers Nicely
Voluntary budget cuts won’t be enough. The mayor will have to impose real fiscal discipline.
/ Politics and Law, States and Cities, Economy, Finance, and Budgets
August 04, 2026 / Share
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