Adam Lehodey

Mamdani’s Corporate Tax Hike is a Disaster Waiting to Happen

The Mayor’s plan ignores the city’s too-high rates, and will make New York even less competitive.

/ Economy, Finance, and Budgets, States and Cities, Politics and Law
January 06, 2026 / Share
/ Substack / Economy, Finance, and Budgets, States and Cities, Politics and Law
Jan 06 2026 / Share

Mamdani’s Corporate Tax Hike is a Disaster Waiting to Happen

The Mayor’s plan ignores the city’s too-high rates, and will make New York even less competitive.

Read on Substack

Donate

City Journal is a publication of the Manhattan Institute for Policy Research (MI), a leading free-market think tank. Are you interested in supporting the magazine? As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, donations in support of MI and City Journal are fully tax-deductible as provided by law (EIN #13-2912529).

Related Articles
-
-
-

Further Reading

-

-

- article
-

-

- article
-

-

- article
-

-

- article