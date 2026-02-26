Mamdani Taps an Equity Advocate as Chief PlannerRead on Substack
Mamdani Taps an Equity Advocate as Chief Planner
New York’s new planning chief faces a steep learning curve.
/ Politics and Law, States and Cities
February 26, 2026 / Share
Donate
City Journal is a publication of the Manhattan Institute for Policy Research (MI), a leading free-market think tank. Are you interested in supporting the magazine? As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, donations in support of MI and City Journal are fully tax-deductible as provided by law (EIN #13-2912529).