L.A. Can’t Fix Its Mansion Tax Mistake
The tax helped kill new multifamily housing production. The interest groups it benefits are still fighting to save it.
/ Politics and Law, Economy, Finance, and Budgets, States and Cities
June 02, 2026 / Share
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