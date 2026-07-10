It’s America’s Seventh-Largest City. Why is San Antonio Still So Poor?
The city’s leadership is focused on making poverty more livable, not less common.
/ Politics and Law, States and Cities, Economy, Finance, and Budgets
July 10, 2026 / Share
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