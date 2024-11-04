Is the Era of Progressive Prosecutors Ending?

We all know that the presidential election is looming, but for a few big cities, a crucial down-ballot vote—for the office of chief prosecutor—could have a major effect on the day-to-day safety of their citizens.

In Los Angeles, America’s second-largest city, voters will decide whether to oust radical prosecutor George Gascón. Gascón barely made it through his first term, surviving two recall efforts based on technicalities. Soaring crime rates and a general sense of disorder have led even progressive Angelenos to say that enough is enough.

Gascón is opposed by Nathan Hochman, a former federal prosecutor who has promised to pursue policies that treat those who commit crimes as criminals. In current polling, Gascón trails Hochman by 24 points. In a last-minute Hail Mary, Gascón has decided to support re-sentencing and clemency for the notorious Menendez brothers, convicted of the brutal murders of their parents, despite their claims having been repeatedly rejected by the courts. Election Day will decide whether Los Angeles is ready to start rebuilding.

Meantime, heading north in California, another critical chief prosecutor is on the ballot: Pamela Price in Oakland. Price, along with Oakland’s mayor Sheng Thao, is facing a recall election after just two years in office. Many Oakland voters have expressed the same buyers’ remorse as their neighbors across the bay in San Francisco, who recalled progressive prosecutor Chesa Boudin after a few years in office, amid spiraling crime and disorder.

Oakland has always been a tough city. Long-time Alameda County district attorney Nancy O’Malley kept crime under control by employing sensible law-and-order tactics, even with limited resources. Price came into office in 2022 promising utopian reforms that largely involved ignoring crime and criminals, apparently out of a desire to dismantle the criminal justice system—and, in effect, her own office. Not surprisingly, crime spiked, and Oakland’s poorest citizens suffered the most. How bad has Price been? The local NAACP chapter, religious leaders, and even the left-leaning San Francisco Chronicle are all calling for her ouster. If Price is recalled, the board of supervisors will appoint her replacement.

Chicago, the nation’s third-largest city, is electing a new chief prosecutor as well. After eight chaotic years in office featuring soaring murder rates, allegations of ethical and professional ineptitude, and the Jussie Smollett debacle, Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx read the writing on the wall and announced that she would not run for reelection. Adding final insult to the injuries she has done to Chicago, the federally funded National Academy of Sciences recently invited Foxx to be the opening speaker at its program exploring worthwhile prosecution strategies across America.

The contest to replace Foxx pits Democrat Eileen O’Neill Burke against Republican Bob Fioretti, with Burke overwhelmingly favored to prevail in deep-blue Chicago. The far-left wing of the Democratic Party has heavily criticized Burke as overeager to impose law-and-order policies. But Chicagoans may welcome someone who can bring a little law-and-order to their lawless streets, just as Baltimoreans chose Ivan Bates as chief prosecutor following the disastrous and violence-plagued reign of Marilyn Mosby.

Gascón, Price, and Foxx all rode into office self-styled “progressive prosecutors,” promising to keep crime low through the illogical strategy of not prosecuting criminals. Each enjoyed generous funding from George Soros and his activist organizations. Each saw crime spike in their cities and citizens suffer. Is the era of progressive prosecutors now passing? Voters will let us know soon.

Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images