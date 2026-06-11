How the MTA Can Solve New York’s Housing CrisisRead on Substack
How the MTA Can Solve New York’s Housing Crisis
Leaning into land development could radically transform New York City.
/ States and Cities, Economy, Finance, and Budgets, Politics and Law
June 11, 2026 / Share
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