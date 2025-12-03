How Mamdani’s Starbucks Stunt Could Undermine Everything He’s Promised by Manhattan Institute
The mayor-elect’s anti-business posture will scare off the businesses he needs to tax.Read on Substack
The mayor-elect’s anti-business posture will scare off the businesses he needs to tax.
City Journal is a publication of the Manhattan Institute for Policy Research (MI), a leading free-market think tank. Are you interested in supporting the magazine? As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, donations in support of MI and City Journal are fully tax-deductible as provided by law (EIN #13-2912529).