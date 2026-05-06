How AI Will Create a "Permanent Underclass"Read on Substack
How AI Will Create a "Permanent Underclass"
Hint: it's not how you think.
/ Economy, Finance, and Budgets, Technology and Innovation, The Social Order
May 06, 2026 / Share
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