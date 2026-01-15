Do You Have to Hand It to Gavin Newsom?
The Democratic frontrunner has done a terrible job in California. For 2028, it might not matter.Read on Substack
The Democratic frontrunner has done a terrible job in California. For 2028, it might not matter.
City Journal is a publication of the Manhattan Institute for Policy Research (MI), a leading free-market think tank. Are you interested in supporting the magazine? As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, donations in support of MI and City Journal are fully tax-deductible as provided by law (EIN #13-2912529).