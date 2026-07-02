How the Far Left Captured the Democratic Party

On Tuesday night, Democrats in Colorado’s First Congressional District nominated Melat Kiros—a socialist who cheered the departure of employers like Palantir and Lockheed Martin from her state and suggested the 9/11 terrorist attacks were the “inevitable” consequence of American foreign policy—over 15-term incumbent Diana DeGette, a mainstream progressive. Kiros’s victory came just one week after similarly radical socialist firebrands Darializa Avila Chevalier, Claire Valdez, and Brad Lander defeated more traditional Democrats in New York’s congressional primaries.

Together, these results should end the comforting fiction that democratic socialism is merely a slogan, a protest movement, or the product of a few charismatic candidates. The Democratic Socialists of America have built out a disciplined political infrastructure that appears poised to continue its gradual capture of the Democratic Party.

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For years, observers could explain away socialist victories as the product of singular political talents such as Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez or, more recently, Zohran Mamdani. That explanation is getting harder to sustain. What just happened in New York and Colorado is evidence of something larger: an organized political force reshaping Democratic politics from within. These socialists prevailed because they were backed by a movement with the infrastructure to recruit candidates, mobilize activists, raise money, and enforce ideological discipline. The organization—not the candidates—is increasingly the story.

Manhattan Institute President Reihan Salam drew this distinction in a sharp post-New York City election observation: AOC grew larger than the DSA, he suggested, but these newer candidates are smaller than it. AOC was a political entrepreneur whose personal brand eventually eclipsed the movement that launched her. Now, something closer to a political machine is emerging—one capable of recruiting candidates, training activists, enforcing ideological loyalty, and reproducing itself, regardless of who is on the ballot. A movement becomes genuinely formidable when its success no longer depends on extraordinary individuals.

The structural conditions make this moment especially consequential. As elections analyst Nathaniel Rakich recently demonstrated in a New York Times thought experiment, if both parties pushed redistricting and gerrymandering to their limits, the country would be left with just 17 competitive House districts. Even if that scenario never fully materializes, the trend is clear: geographic sorting is producing increasingly homogeneous electorates, primaries are becoming more decisive than general elections, and disciplined activist factions are gaining leverage in exactly the low-turnout environments where they thrive.

Republican pollster Patrick Ruffini has likewise documented how progressive voters are concentrating in dense urban cores while Republicans are distributing themselves more efficiently across states and congressional districts. Meantime, as the Wall Street Journal’s Matthew Continetti notes, blue states keep losing population—and with it, House seats and Electoral College votes—to Republican-governed alternatives. California and New York, for instance, are projected to lose a combined six House seats after the 2030 census, while Florida and Texas are on pace to gain a combined seven.

The paradox is striking. Socialists are taking over America’s bluest cities just as those cities’ influence over national politics is starting to wane. A governing coalition that treats private capital as an adversary, tolerates or excuses crime and disorder, discourages innovation and economic growth, and prioritizes obsessive anti-Israelism above any other local or national issue is operating without the safety net it once enjoyed. As Congress grows redder, Washington will become progressively less willing to bail out badly governed cities.

Great cities don't decline overnight. The process begins with weaker investment, slower growth, deteriorating quality of life, and the gradual departure of residents and businesses with better options. The corrective mechanisms that traditionally rebalanced urban politics—broad coalitions of moderates, business interests, reformers, and pragmatic liberals pushing back against ideological excess—depended on those constituencies remaining organized and engaged. The emerging risk is that political sorting accelerates their exit—literally, as people leave for lower-tax, better-governed alternatives; and politically, as they disengage from primary processes they feel exclude them and their interests.

Which brings us to what matters most. The Islamist-sympathizing, Communist-adjacent Left possesses a movement, an ever-intensifying message, candidate pipelines, activist networks, and organizational discipline. Its opponents possess constituencies—a majority of them—but not yet a coalition. Jewish voters alarmed by the mainstreaming of anti-Semitism, business leaders concerned about the investment climate, center-left Democrats weary of ideological purity tests, immigrant entrepreneurs, Abundance liberals, non-leftist blue-collar workers, parents concerned about public safety and quality of life, socially moderate black voters, and other ethnic minorities—they all exist in every major American city. Many now find themselves politically homeless. What they lack is a shared political identity and the institutional infrastructure that would enable them to act together.

Political movements defeat collections of interests far more often than collections of interests defeat political movements. That is the central lesson of the past two weeks. The answer is not merely to oppose democratic socialism. What’s needed is an affirmative, optimistic agenda capable of uniting these voters around public safety, economic growth, housing production, functional public services, civic pluralism, upward mobility, and institutional competence. There are plenty of Democratic, independent, and Republican normies in and around America’s urban centers who would sign on to that agenda if someone built the vehicle for it.

The socialist Left spent years building institutions before it began winning elections. The victories in New York and Colorado are return on that investment. The question for their opponents is whether they’re prepared to do the same. It won’t be easy, and it won’t be cheap.