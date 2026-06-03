D.C.'s Police Force Shrank. How Did It Get Safer?Read on Substack
D.C.'s Police Force Shrank. How Did It Get Safer?
A new report details how to do more with less—but police staffing still matters.
/ States and Cities, Public Safety
June 03, 2026 / Share
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