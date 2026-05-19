Congress’s Road to Housing Reform Is Still Rough
A bipartisan housing bill could still be derailed by a misguided fight over institutional investors and build-to-rent housing.
/ Politics and Law, Economy, Finance, and Budgets, States and Cities
May 19, 2026 / Share
Donate
City Journal is a publication of the Manhattan Institute for Policy Research (MI), a leading free-market think tank. Are you interested in supporting the magazine? As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, donations in support of MI and City Journal are fully tax-deductible as provided by law (EIN #13-2912529).