Rep. Rashida Tlaib Stands With Anti-Western Radicals

Good morning,
Today, we’re looking at Michigan representative Rashida Tlaib’s applause for Hamas sympathizers in Detroit, the New York City Council’s efforts to stymie housing reform, the literary glamorization of midlife divorce, the pro-Palestinian activists disrupting Microsoft, and new research showing how tenant-protection laws end up hurting renters.
In late August, the People’s Conference for Palestine gathered in Detroit. The event featured a roster of radical speakers, including an activist who called for Western leaders to be “neutralized,” a “freed political prisoner” who criticizes the Palestinian Authority for being too conciliatory toward Israel, and, remarkably, a member of Congress—Michigan representative Rashida Tlaib.
Tlaib’s participation was scandalous, argues Tal Fortgang. “At a conference where terrorist organizations, criminals, and revolutionary groups were celebrated,” he writes, “Tlaib didn’t merely attend; she explicitly identified herself as part of their movement, even as its spokespeople called for ‘taking out’ Western leaders and supporting America’s sworn enemies.”
Read why Fortgang believes Tlaib and her Democratic colleagues owe the American people an explanation.
The New York City Council and members of the Board of Elections are scheming to block proposed amendments to the city charter that would help expedite housing construction, according to the New York Times.
The arguments against including the amendments on the November ballot—both legal and political in nature—don’t add up, argues Eric Kober. He maintains that the council’s underlying motive is to oppose the amendments without having to do so publicly.
“The council should fight its political battles in public, where it has to defend its record,” Kober writes. “Underhanded schemes to deny the voters a say, especially on a well-crafted effort at alleviating a crippling housing crisis, are simply wrong.”
From autobiographical novels to tell-all memoirs to manifestos in the New York Times, Washington Post, and more, a new literary canon has emerged to sell the idea of divorce as liberation for professional-class women.
There’s a crucial omission common to these narratives, writes Kay Hymowitz: “Children—and their fathers—play a minor role, if any, in their thinking. Without children, no one would have dreamed up the institution of marriage—or, for that matter, divorce.”
Read her Summer 2025 issue essay here.
Microsoft is under siege. The software giant’s recent events have been disrupted by aggressive pro-Palestinian activists who accuse the company of being complicit in genocide. No Azure for Apartheid, the radical group behind many of these demonstrations, is connected with a broader network of anti-Israel organizations in Seattle.
Stu Smith takes a look at No Azure for Apartheid and the other players in Seattle’s pro-Palestinian network. “Some of these organizations suggest that their supporters emulate Hamas; others praise the ‘tactics of resistance’ deployed in Kashmir,” he writes. Read why he fears these groups could inspire other radicals across the country.
Laws protecting tenants from eviction have recently enjoyed something of a renaissance in progressive jurisdictions. A new study, however, finds that these laws actually lead to higher rents. The study’s authors found that some of these laws raised rents by about $1,200 a year, on average—an increase particularly devastating to lower-income renters.
“The tenant-protection campaign was never based on evidence, but instead on the vague suspicion that bad landlords were behind America’s urban ills,” Judge Glock writes. “One hopes that with clearer proof of the costs of these laws, some proponents will have second thoughts.”
Read more here.
Photo credit: Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images News
