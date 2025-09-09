Rep. Rashida Tlaib Stands With Anti-Western Radicals

In late August, the People’s Conference for Palestine gathered in Detroit. The event featured a roster of radical speakers, including an activist who called for Western leaders to be “neutralized,” a “freed political prisoner” who criticizes the Palestinian Authority for being too conciliatory toward Israel, and, remarkably, a member of Congress—Michigan representative Rashida Tlaib.

Tlaib’s participation was scandalous, argues Tal Fortgang. “At a conference where terrorist organizations, criminals, and revolutionary groups were celebrated,” he writes, “Tlaib didn’t merely attend; she explicitly identified herself as part of their movement, even as its spokespeople called for ‘taking out’ Western leaders and supporting America’s sworn enemies.”

