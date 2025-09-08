The Problem With Trump’s Intel Deal

The U.S. government recently acquired a 10 percent stake in Intel. While President Donald Trump touted the move on social media as a “great Deal for America,” Daniel Di Martino argues that it signals a troubling turn away from free-market capitalism.

State involvement in private industry, he argues, dilutes firms’ profit motive and undermines the principles of free enterprise. He notes that companies with at least a 10 percent government stake are less productive and less profitable.

“America is still a long way from being a socialist nation,” Di Martino writes, “but with the Intel deal, we have muddied the waters a little more.”