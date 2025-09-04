The Annunciation Shooting and Transgenderism

Last week’s shooting at Annunciation Catholic Church followed a tragically familiar pattern. Robin Westman, a transgender-identifying man in the grips of anger and delusion, committed an act of unspeakable violence—in this case targeting children.

This should come as no surprise, argues Christopher F. Rufo. “The trans movement lures troubled young people . . . with promises of love, affirmation, self-esteem, and authenticity. But it is predicated on a lie: that a man can become a woman and achieve fulfilment through name changes, cross-sex hormones, and genital surgeries.”

Rufo writes that American institutions must abandon their commitment to transgender ideology and the systems of rewards and punishments that perpetuate it. Otherwise, transgenderism “will continue to catch troubled young men like Robin Westman in its web of delusion, and more innocent people will suffer.”