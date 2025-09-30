Eric Adams’s Legacy

In 1971, the Supreme Court ruled that professionally developed tests, like those used for hiring in police and fire departments, could be considered illegal discrimination, even where there is no intent to discriminate. In 1991, Congress codified this interpretation in the Civil Rights Act, authorizing courts to apply what is known as the disparate-impact framework.

“The disparate-impact legal doctrine has existed for more than half a century, yet police and fire departments continue to use written and physical tests—despite the legal risks—because these tests offer an objective way to ensure that employees have the skills that the job demands,” Robert VerBruggen writes. “Today, the executive branch may be taking a dim view of disparate-impact cases, but achieving a lasting solution will require changes to the legal status quo—meaning action by Congress or the courts.”

