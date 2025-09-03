New York’s Mayoral Dilemma

With Labor Day behind them, the candidates in New York City’s mayoral election are kicking their efforts into high gear. Polls show Democratic nominee Zohran Mamdani’s lead holding steady, but one important question remains: Will the frontrunner face one challenger, two, or three?

The remaining major candidates—former governor Andrew Cuomo, incumbent mayor Eric Adams, and Republican nominee Curtis Sliwa—face a dilemma, argues John Ketcham.

“If all three stay in, Mamdani is almost certain to win, though each retains a small chance. If some step aside—albeit at the expense of their political careers—Mamdani faces tougher odds,” he writes.

Read here to see why leaving the race could be a bold move for each—but also a tough sell.