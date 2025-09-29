Casinos in New York City?

Manhattan neighborhood committees recently rejected all three proposals for new casinos: one near the United Nations, one in Times Square, and one in Hudson Yards. By the end of this month, similar committees must decide whether to approve casinos in Brooklyn, Queens, and the Bronx.

“Manhattan’s landslide downvotes are a lesson to outer-borough locales still weighing whether to reject or accept their own casinos in the next few days,” Nicole Gelinas writes. “Gambling halls are such nuisance uses—like highways or power plants—that communities with real economic and political power reject them. They are emblems not of success but of desperation.”

