Why the FCC Should Stay Away From Politics

Last week, Federal Communications Commission chairman Brendan Carr suggested Jimmy Kimmel should be suspended for comments he made on air about Charlie Kirk’s alleged assassin, saying, “we can do this the easy way or the hard way.”

Many across the political spectrum, including Republican senators David McCormick, Rand Paul, and Ted Cruz, condemned Carr’s remarks, “and rightly so,” Judge Glock writes. “The government has no place in policing programming.”

But it does have a long history of targeting opponents in the name of fairness. Shortly after President Franklin Roosevelt created the FCC, he directed the commission’s chair to act against New Deal critics, and in 1941, a Boston radio station promised to silence foes in exchange for staying on the air.

Eight years later, the FCC created the Fairness Doctrine, which required broadcasters to present both sides of controversial topics. But the rule was applied almost exclusively to the Right. That would likely be the case today, too, if the commission were to create a modern fairness rule, Glock argues.

