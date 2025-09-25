Stifling Housing Growth in New York City

President Trump’s fight with Fed governor Lisa Cook over allegations that she lied on a mortgage application has reached the Supreme Court. While Cook remains in her position for now, the Court may decide that Congress can limit the president’s authority to remove at least some Fed officials.

The episode raises a question: Could a senior executive in the private sector retain his position if faced with similar allegations? It’s likely that he couldn’t.

“Even if the executive’s agreement provided that he could only be terminated for cause and the company wound up terminating him without cause,” Robert T. Miller writes, “he would be entitled merely to collect damages, not to remain in office.”

Read more about the case here.