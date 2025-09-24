Douglas Murray: The Gray Zone of Political Violence

George Floyd’s death in 2020 led to looting and violence that Democratic lawmakers often excused. Charlie Kirk’s death in 2025 has led to prayer meetings.

And the Left has seemed more outraged about Jimmy Kimmel briefly being taken off the air than Kirk being murdered. Meantime, Luigi Mangione, accused of killing United HealthCare CEO Brian Thompson last year, has enjoyed support from some on the left.

It’s all part of the American Left’s move toward the gray zone when it comes to political violence, Douglas Murray writes. “The question is not whether men of violence exist, what political direction they come from, or who finds violence useful to their cause,” he points out. “The question is whether the mainstream of society can hold to a single standard when violence enters the fray. Can it condemn violence without qualification, or will it recognize, and even indulge, the temporary advantages that a touch of violence can bring?”

