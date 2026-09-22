The Supreme Court’s Polling Problem

A recent Gallup poll found that just 33 percent of Americans approve of the job the Supreme Court is doing, a record low. Marquette Law School found that 47 percent approve.

This must mean that the institution is in dire need of structural repair, right?

Not so fast, Ilya Shapiro argues. In the Gallup poll, the decline was driven by Republicans, whose approval dropped to 58 percent from 79 percent. Democratic approval stayed at 12 percent and independent approval at 35 percent. In the Marquette poll, Republican approval was 74 percent, while Democratic approval was 22 percent and independent approval 35 percent.

“That’s an unhealthy picture, but it looks more like polarization than a broader crisis of legitimacy,” Shapiro writes. “A dip in approval—especially one produced by historically polarized voters during an era of collapsing trust—provides little reason to redesign the Constitution.”

Read more about why polls are a bad test of judicial legitimacy.