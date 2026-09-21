Medicare’s Surging Drug Cost

When it debuted in 2003, Medicare Part D was a fiscal success, with costs lower than projected. In recent years, however, spending has surged, from $105 billion in 2021 to a projected $222 billion in 2026. Manhattan Institute Senior Fellow Chris Pope argues that the Inflation Reduction Act is a major reason this occurred. While the 2022 law capped beneficiaries’ out-of-pocket costs and was supposed to reduce federal spending, the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) underestimated how much it would increase demand for expensive drugs and overestimated savings from price controls.

“Medicare Part D was clearly in need of a tune-up in 2022,” Pope writes. “But the CBO too readily accepted claims that it would be possible to reduce costs for beneficiaries and expand their access to drugs without causing a surge in taxpayer costs. That mistake has proved extremely expensive and will be hard for policymakers to undo.”

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