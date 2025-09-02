The Horror in Minneapolis

The shooting in Minneapolis last week, leaving two children dead and many wounded, has been a horrible shock to the community.

The shooter, Robin Westman, was clearly mentally disturbed. He left behind alarming notes expressing violent fantasies and admiration for other mass murderers. When still a minor, he socially transitioned, identifying as a woman and changing his name. It’s unclear whether he underwent any surgeries. But what is evident “is that adults around him encouraged him to lean into his confusion and embrace a delusion about his identity,” Colin Wright observes.

Instead of relieving his distress, transitioning enhanced it, as “he became more alienated, more consumed by rage, and more obsessed with violence,” Wright points out. “When you take a generation of distressed youth and suggest that they might be trapped in the wrong body, that suicide is imminent if they are denied access to experimental drugs and surgeries, and that society is conspiring to wipe them out, you create a powder keg.”

Westman’s rampage illustrates what can ensue when it ignites.