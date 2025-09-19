An Infrastructure Boondoggle

Signed nearly four years ago by President Joe Biden, the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL) was the nation’s largest-ever transportation and infrastructure legislation. Its supporters said that it would fix the nation’s crumbling roads and bridges, which had long been neglected.

With its $1.2 trillion price tag, that’s certainly what many expected. But Americans have seen little change, Judge Glock points out. “The roads, transit systems, and airports most in need of repair remain untouched, and the delays and cost overruns that plagued past projects have, if anything, worsened,” he writes.

The problem? The Biden administration was more focused on climate initiatives and union carve-outs than fixing highways. “The result has been a slow-rolling fiasco,” Glock observes.

Read about where it all went wrong in his summer issue story.