Are Pro-Palestinian Activists Breaking the Law?

The United States is jockeying with China for global AI dominance. America’s most decisive advantage in that fight is its AI hardware, the most advanced in the world.

In August, however, the Trump administration approved chipmaker Nvidia’s efforts to export its H20 chip to China. According to Samuel Hammond, this could help China narrow its compute gap with the United States—or even overtake America entirely.

“America’s AI lead is tenuous,” Hammond writes. “Along with accelerating development at home, the administration should be tightening restrictions on China’s access to advanced AI hardware. Now is not the time to back down.”