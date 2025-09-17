Charlie Kirk Did It Right

You may have heard the story of 18-year-old Mackenzi Felmlee. She was living with a foster family in Illinois for four years under court supervision. A caseworker visited the home two days before she died last year.

Felmlee’s foster parents killed her. They deprived her of food and water, beat her, and recorded her suffering as she died from an untreated blood clot.

How could this happen?

“Until DCFS [the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services] releases a thorough investigation of the events leading up to her death (something they have routinely failed to do in other cases), we cannot be sure,” Sarah A. Font writes. “But information released so far points to a problem that plagues nearly every child-protection system in the country: the inability to recruit, train, and retain high-quality workers.”

