Reform, Not Radicalism

In 1800, German political writer Friedrich von Gentz posed an important question: Why did the American Revolution produce the world’s most prosperous, freest nation while the French Revolution descended into chaos and authoritarianism? Because the Americans sought to separate themselves from Great Britain to preserve their freedoms, he argued, while the French sought to tear down existing institutions.

Amid the murder of Charlie Kirk and the rise of political violence in America, von Gentz’s answer holds important lessons for us today, Josh Appel writes.

“We need to reaffirm our commitment to working within the existing constitutional framework,” Appel maintains. “This means defending free speech, even when it protects views we despise. It means not vilifying political opponents. It means pursuing change through legislation and persuasion rather than intimidation and violence. And most crucially, it means rejecting the revolutionary fantasy that violence can purify politics.”

Read his take.