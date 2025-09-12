Charlie Kirk’s Assassination

Robin Westman’s shooting rampage at a Minneapolis church last month left two children dead and led to questions about what kind of mental-health treatment, if any, he received. He was frequently sent to the principal’s office for disruptive behavior, he engaged in self-harm, and he fantasized in journals about shooting up his school.

“Residential treatment is one of the few settings equipped to help youth with significant mental health and behavioral challenges that cannot be addressed in outpatient care,” Christina Buttons writes. These programs offer individualized support for children and teens whose behavior has become dangerous and unmanageable.

Even so, access to this type of care has eroded thanks to staffing shortages and policy decisions. “Without renewed investment in intensive care,” Buttons writes, “more young people will fall through the cracks, and more communities will grieve preventable tragedies.”