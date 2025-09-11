The Charlotte Murder Was Horrific—and Avoidable

Late last month, on a light-rail train in Charlotte, North Carolina, a man arose from his seat and stabbed a young woman, leaving her slowly to die on the floor. The attack took mere seconds, but Iryna Zarutska, the victim, seemingly remained conscious for nearly a full minute as other passengers looked on in horror. The video, which has gone viral on social media, demolishes the notion that America’s public transit systems are safe.

Public officials have long claimed that transit violence is “low,” but Zarutska’s death reveals that it isn’t nearly low enough. Nicole Gelinas reflects on the attack and insists that Americans should refuse to treat such violence as an inevitable feature of public transportation: “It’s time we stopped accepting random murders on our transit systems as normal.”