One Young American’s Dark Path

Meet Calla Walsh. Politically active in high school, she was the youngest delegate at the Democratic Socialists of America’s National Convention four years ago.

Now 21, she acknowledges that she has since experienced a “pretty rapid radicalization.”

That’s for sure. On her 2024 presidential election ballot, she wrote in Hamas’s Yahya Sinwar. “Death to America, death to Israel,” she has stated. She considers the label “terrorist” a “badge of honor.” After the murder of Charlie Kirk, she posted, “Thoughts and prayers for the bullet.” She toured the Iranian National Aerospace Park, where she praised the country’s drones and missiles and described the experience as “the greatest honor of my life.” And she helped found Palestine Action US, a group modeled after Palestine Action UK, which the British government recently designated a terrorist organization.

“Figures like Walsh and her allies are exploiting digital platforms to amplify authoritarian narratives, glorify violence, and undermine democratic institutions,” Stu Smith writes. “They coordinate with hostile regimes, promote terrorist propaganda, and seek to destabilize the country from within.”

