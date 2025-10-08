“See No Islamist Evil”

At a commemoration of the 35th anniversary of German reunification, German chancellor Friedrich Merz and French president Emanuel Macron warned of right-wing threats to democracy.

“The obsession with the ‘far right’ among European elites has become a psychotic delusion,” Heather Mac Donald writes. Meantime, just days prior to the meeting between Merz and Macron, a man carried out an Islamist rampage against a British synagogue, and three suspected Hamas members were indicted for planning terror attacks in Germany. Neither Merz nor Macron mentioned these events.

“Wheresoever two or more members of the European elite gather together, they will denounce the ‘far right,’ right-wing ‘extremists,’ and ‘dangerous nationalists.’ They will ignore Islamist violence,” Mac Donald observes.

Read her essay in full here.