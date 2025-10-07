Ready for Mayor Mamdani?

New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani will face Curtis Sliwa and former governor Andrew Cuomo in next month’s election. With a fractured opposition and an eroding political center, his victory appears inevitable. What would it mean for the city?

The answer depends considerably on Governor Kathy Hochul, who will have power over Mamdani’s intention to raise taxes on the wealthy and corporations to help fund some of his most expensive proposals. “Will she fear another close call with Republicans, as in 2022, and move to check Mamdani,” Nicole Gelinas asks of Hochul, “or worry more about a primary challenge from her left and yield to his demands?”

