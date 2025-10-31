Insurance Fraud in Transgender Medicine

A common practice unfolds in the field of gender medicine: diagnosing patients seeking to transition with “Endocrine Disorder Not Otherwise Specified” even when they don’t have endocrine disorders, rather than diagnosing them with “Gender Identity Disorders.”

There are three reasons this potential billing fraud is happening, Leor Sapir writes. It’s a response “to Obama-era regulations that required the collection of data on sexual orientation and gender identity in electronic health records; to pressures from transgender-identified patients and their advocates to reduce the stigma associated with ‘gender identity disorder’ diagnoses; and to an insurance landscape in which reimbursement claims for hormones or surgeries were not always fulfilled,” he explains.

It remains to be seen whether providers will be held liable for using inappropriate diagnostic codes, but identifying and prosecuting insurance fraud is a key part of the Trump administration’s crackdown on gender medicine.

Read Sapir’s extensive analysis.