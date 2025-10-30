American Workers Keep Fleeing Big Cities

For decades, big cities like New York and Chicago thrived thanks to white-collar work. Even as the number of manufacturing jobs plummeted, overall employment soared, with New York alone seeing its number of private-sector employees jump from 3 million to 4 million between 1990 and 2020. Smaller U.S. regions, meanwhile, were left behind.

Then Covid hit. Workers fled big cities for smaller cities and towns, freed by remote work. In 2021, metro areas with at least 1 million residents lost a net 900,000 people to out-migration. By 2023, even as lockdown restrictions eased, office occupancy in large metro areas stayed below 50 percent.

What many assumed would be a temporary shift has turned out to be more permanent, Steven Malanga observes. Some metro areas with less than 250,000 residents have reversed years of population decline among workers aged 25 to 49, seeing a gain of at least 100,000 net new residents in each of the last three years.

“Demographers studying recent migration trends point to a mix of cultural and economic factors—most notably, lower crime, better schools, and a growing preference for natural surroundings, a shift accelerated by the pandemic,” Malanga writes.

Read more about the issues driving the shift, the counties experiencing the biggest boom, and what it all means for big cities.