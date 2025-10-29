Bidenomics Caused Inflation, But the Left Remains Committed

Mike Konczal, former top economist in the Biden administration, recently published a report, “The Affordability Framework,” that purports to offer a new vision for the economy. Written with his colleague Becky Chao, the report is “largely a repeat of the Bidenomics playbook,” Judge Glock writes.

The authors point out that between 2020 and 2024, grocery prices rose 24 percent, while over the past five years, home prices have risen 50 percent. “The main causes of these increases are clear: a lax Federal Reserve and an exploding federal deficit,” Glock writes. “Yet the report pays little attention to either.”

Instead, the authors point to “broken markets,” arguing that they can be fixed through antitrust action and regulation, and “broken incomes.” To fix low pay, they “call for expanding transfer payments—including a guaranteed income and single-payer government health care—to raise incomes,” Glock observes. “Yet they overlook the simplest way to help lower- and middle-class families: letting them keep more of what they earn.”

