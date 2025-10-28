Republican Curtis Sliwa is the most important man in New York City right now—not because he will win the mayoral election, John Ketcham argues, but because he can determine who will.

Indeed, Sliwa does not appear to have a viable path to victory. And a new poll shows that if he dropped out, former governor Andrew Cuomo comes close to defeating frontrunner Zohran Mamdani—40.7 percent vs. 44.6 percent. But in a three-way race, Sliwa gets 19.4 percent vs. 28.9 percent for Cuomo and 43.2 percent for Mamdani.

“Cuomo and Sliwa share similar bases,” Ketcham writes, “which is why Cuomo picks up much more new support than Mamdani in the AARP/Gotham poll’s two-way simulation.”

Read his analysis here.