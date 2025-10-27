Mamdani Struggled With Working-Class Voters. Why?

Of New York City’s more than 3 million Latino residents, about 1.7 million are eligible to vote. A record number turned out to do just that in this year’s mayoral primaries, and they will help decide the city’s next mayor in less than two weeks.

Indeed, as Santiago Vidal Calvo notes, Latinos are “no longer the sleeping giant in local politics.” And their support for Zohran Mamdani means that Andrew Cuomo and Curtis Sliwa will have to work that much harder to convince them that socialism won’t solve the city’s problems.

“Latino New Yorkers list cost of living, public safety, and housing affordability as their top concerns this election—and Mamdani has campaigned on them all,” Calvo writes. But “some Latino New Yorkers—particularly those with roots in countries scarred by authoritarian socialist regimes—are skeptical of anything labeled ‘socialist.’”

