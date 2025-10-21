What Would Socialism Look Like in New York City?

Why does socialism remain popular despite its historic failures? Because “People like free stuff,” says economist Tyler Cowen.

But suppose that socialism came to New York City completely unrestricted, with free food, child care, gender transitions, transit. Where does the money come from to pay for everything? The city’s bus system alone costs more than $800 million a year to maintain.

And what happens to productivity? Once salaries are equalized, productivity will plummet, of course. “Socialists exhibit a remarkable indifference to the supply side of the economy,” Martin Gurri writes. “They seem to assume that production will continue as before, only better.”

Just as it has everywhere else, socialism would fail in New York City, Gurri observes, because "the pursuit of equality exacts a price."